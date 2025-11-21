Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Trading Up 6.4%
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
