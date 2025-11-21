Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.