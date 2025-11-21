Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,791 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $44,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 296.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Braze by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Braze by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $27.00 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $381,538.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,164.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $122,851.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,720.58. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,827 shares of company stock worth $1,962,397. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

