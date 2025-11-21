Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 43,116 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,116 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $54,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,807,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 537,398 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 6,621.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after acquiring an additional 299,143 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLN shares. UBS Group set a $431.00 price target on Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $369.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Talen Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

