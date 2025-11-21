TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 50,221 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9,334.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,134,080 shares of company stock worth $626,549,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

