Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Increased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

DELL opened at $117.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

