Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.29. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

