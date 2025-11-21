TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,071 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

