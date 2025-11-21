TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,464.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

