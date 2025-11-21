TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Holdings in Fluor Corporation $FLR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

