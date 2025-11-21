TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 1,535 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $247.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $10,482,928 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

