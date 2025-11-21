Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 108,571 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 108,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after buying an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after buying an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $385.60 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.10 and a 200 day moving average of $510.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

