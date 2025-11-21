TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

