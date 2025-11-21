Traub Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi $SNY

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

