Traub Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 92.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

