Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

