Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 949 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $366.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.95 and a 200 day moving average of $433.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.75 and a twelve month high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

