Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 81,144 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. $GALT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GALT

Insider Activity at Galectin Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $87,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 832,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,833.44. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 242,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.