Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Humana Inc. $HUM

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 661.7% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,942,000 after purchasing an additional 902,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after acquiring an additional 557,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $223.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average is $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

