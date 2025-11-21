Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

