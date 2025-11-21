Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 9,599 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,405.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Read Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.