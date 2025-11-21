DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Announces Earnings Results

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DGNOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.15.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

