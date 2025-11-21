Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

SUBCY stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.38. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

SUBCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

