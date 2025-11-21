Neve Stephen La Purchases 20,000 Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CEO Neve Stephen La purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accuray Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.39. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Accuray by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,536,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accuray from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

