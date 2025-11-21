Russell Elmer Sells 110 Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Elmer sold 110 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $846.92, for a total transaction of $93,161.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,857.44. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $800.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $905.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $945.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow shares are set to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,250.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,159.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

