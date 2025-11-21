Rep. Tim Moore Buys Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $469.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.57. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is presently 1,028.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 860,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HY

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.