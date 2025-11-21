Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) SVP Sells $27,823.50 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

