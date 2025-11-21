Sidoti Csr Forecasts Star Equity’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Star Equity in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Equity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Equity

Star Equity Price Performance

STRR stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,128,449.30. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,907 shares of company stock valued at $937,425 and sold 31,105 shares valued at $287,007. Insiders own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.