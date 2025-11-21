Q1 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Reduced by Scotiabank

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in HudBay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.