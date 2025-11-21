Q2 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Raised by Zacks Research

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

