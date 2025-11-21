Insider Buying: Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM) Insider Buys A$14,750.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,750.00.

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Marc Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.57 per share, with a total value of A$8,550.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$14,100.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

