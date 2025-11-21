GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.06. Approximately 1,098,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,603,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75.

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

