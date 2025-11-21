Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 30.1% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) fell 30.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.96. 241,158,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,612% from the average session volume of 8,891,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

