Q4 EPS Estimate for Tyler Technologies Lowered by Analyst

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.78 and a 200-day moving average of $546.35. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $358,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

