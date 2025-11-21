Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Vision Q4 Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for National Vision in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -819.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. National Vision has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 66,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $743,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.