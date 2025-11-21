Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBX. Wall Street Zen cut Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE GBX opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 642,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

