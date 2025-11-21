HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Price

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -0.18. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 364,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 126.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

