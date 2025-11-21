What is B. Riley’s Estimate for KindlyMD FY2027 Earnings?

KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of KindlyMD in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). KindlyMD had a negative return on equity of 388.98% and a negative net margin of 4,567.90%.The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.
KindlyMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAKA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 30.71. KindlyMD has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $34.77.
About KindlyMD
Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KindlyMD
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for KindlyMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KindlyMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.