What is B. Riley’s Estimate for KindlyMD FY2027 Earnings?

KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of KindlyMD in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). KindlyMD had a negative return on equity of 388.98% and a negative net margin of 4,567.90%.The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAKA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of KindlyMD in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of KindlyMD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KindlyMD to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KindlyMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

KindlyMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 30.71. KindlyMD has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.

