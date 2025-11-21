Gaimin Price Reaches $0.0000 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $61.03 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,797.32 or 0.99277785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 96,207,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,350,533,239 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 96,207,923,682 with 47,350,533,239 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00003042 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $22,139.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

