Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $914.99 million and approximately $260.62 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,797.32 or 0.99277785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,082,020.59341228 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.97273264 USD and is down -14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 696 active market(s) with $209,946,446.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.