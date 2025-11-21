UPCX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $605.90 Thousand (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, UPCX has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UPCX token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UPCX has a total market cap of $138.76 million and $605.90 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,797.32 or 0.99277785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX was first traded on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 97,390,413.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 1.85216764 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $517,128.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UPCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

