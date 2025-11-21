Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 213.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

