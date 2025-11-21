Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $916,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1%

BLK opened at $993.74 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

