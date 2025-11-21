Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.31% of PTC worth $2,541,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.9%

PTC stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.