Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.45% of Waters worth $2,586,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waters by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after buying an additional 416,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,125,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,028,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waters by 307.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $378.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

