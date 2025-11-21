Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,136,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,162 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,146,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $171.77.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.



