Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $10.01 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0%

Ross Stores stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

