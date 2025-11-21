Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.93 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

