Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,463 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Trane Technologies comprises 2.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 679,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $399.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

