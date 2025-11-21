Martin Currie Ltd. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,265,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,074,000 after buying an additional 1,153,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 60,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,928 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 534,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.86 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

