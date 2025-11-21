Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,874 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.